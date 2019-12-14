Deadly Kochi roads kill another, HC apologises to victim's family

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday pulled up the state government for its inaction even as motorists continue to lose lives in accidents involving potholes.

The latest victim is Yadhu Lal K, the 23-year-old sole breadwinner of a poor family at nearby Koonammavu. He died on Thursday after his two-wheeler hit a board placed over a pit on the road and he fell under the rear wheel of an incoming water tanker in Palarivattom area.

Taking a serious note of the issue, Justice Devan Ramachandran appointed three advocates as amicus curie to study and report on the condition of roads in Kochi.

The Court directed the amicus curie to file its first report before December 20 when the matter will be considered.

It tendered an apology to the family of Yadhu Lal.

The system should apologise to the parents of Yadhu Lal for his unfortunate death due to the lapses on the part of the government and its officials, the Court said.

Observing that pits on roads have become death traps, the Court said it has lost faith in the bureaucracy which has been inactive on the issue, despite directives being given to the government on the need to repair roads.

Those responsible for the poor condition of the roads should be made personally liable, the Court said.

Names of erring officers should be published on websites, the court said.

The Advocate General informed the Court that Rs 10 lakh compensation would be given to the family of the deceased.

The Court made the observations while considering a plea by C P Ajithkumar, seeking urgent action to repair roads in Kochi.

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case after the accident involving Yadhu Lal triggered widespread protests by local people.

