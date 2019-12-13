UDF to give another try to bring together Joseph, Jose K Mani

Thiruvananthapuram: Bringing together the clashing Kerala Congress (Mani) factions seems to be a tough ask for the United Democratic Front (UDF). As the local body elections in Kerala is due mid-2020, the Congress led political front is keen to broker peace between the outfits led by veteran P J Joseph and Jose K Mani. Despite the UDF constantly requesting both the factions to work in unison, the warring groups have separately called the state committee meetings on Saturday. Anyhow, the front has decided to try one last time to bring about a patch-up including a merger.

Though a meeting was planned with both the factions in Kochi, on Monday, regarding the merger, it was postponed as Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty wouldn’t be able to attend.

The dispute among one of their major constituents have created headaches for the UDF leadership especially when the preparations for the local elections have already begun. Though there were suggestions that both the groups should be retained as separate allies in the front, the UDF doesn’t hope that it would do any good regionally, as the factions continue to lock horns. This has prompted the UDF to seek ways in which they can bring the feuding Kerala Congress factions together. They have even sought the help of the Church authorities in the reconciliatory talks.

However, both Joseph and Jose K Mani have shown no signs of reconciliation. Both the factions are awaiting the order of the Election Commission of India regarding the official recognition of the Kerala Congress (Mani) group. The Jose K Mani faction has appealed to the Commission that they are the official group after the party split following the demise of the then chairman KM Mani last April. They hope that having two MPs on their side would strengthen their case.

Meanwhile, the Joseph group’s counter-argument is that the party hasn’t actually split and only a few members had left when Joseph became the working chairman after KM Mani passed away.

Jose K Mani has called the state committee meeting at Kottayam tomorrow (Saturday).

Meanwhile, the state committee meeting of the Joseph group would be held in Thodupuzha. The Joseph group said that the meeting has been called to choose a returning officer ahead of electing the chairman of the party.