Sabarimala case: SC refuses to direct Kerala govt to ensure women entry

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to direct Kerala government to ensure entry of women activists in Sabarimala shrine by giving them protection.

“The court does not wish to instigate violence at the Sabarimala temple. The law and order situation maybe compromised if the court rules in favour of the petition,” the apex court observed.

The top court said the issue was "very emotive" and it did not want the situation to become "explosive".

A bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, said the "balance of convenience" required that no orders are passed in the mater today as the issue had already been referred to a seven-judge bench.

The apex court said it would endeavour to constitute the larger bench at the earliest to hear the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said though there was no stay on the September 28, 2018, judgment allowing entry of women of all ages into the shrine, "but it is equally true that it is not final".



Bindu Ammini, the woman who was allegedly attacked while she attempted to visit the Sabarimala temple along with Rehna Fathima had moved the Supreme Court seeking directions for the Kerala government to ensure safe passage to any women visiting the temple.

The activist, who identifies herself from the Dalit background, had attempted to visit Sabarimala temple on November 26, but was "however, attacked in front of the office of the Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam District".

Last month, a five-judge bench of the apex court, in its decision on a review petition challenging the September 2018 judgement which allowed women of all age groups to gain to the temple, referred the matter to a seven-judge bench. It did not, however, stay the 2018 judgement.

Bindu, in the petition filed through advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, contended that the police have failed to act in time or to give her adequate protection, as she was attacked by some unlawful elements while paying a visit to the temple.

"The situation is the same for any woman aged between 10-50 who wanted to visit Sabarimala, as there is an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness en route Sabarimala," she said in the petition.

Bindu had entered the Sabarimala temple last year. After her visit, a purification of the temple was conducted by the chief priest and she equated it with a form of untouchability, as pointed by Justice DY Chandrachud in his concurring view in the 2018 judgment.

She has vowed to visit the temple again on January 2 next year to mark the anniversary of her fist visit.

Bindu had asked the top court to direct the Kerala government to respect, fulfill and protect the rights of all women regardless of age to enter the Sabarimala temple without hindrance, particularly by preventing the unruly mobs or individuals from obstructing them from entering the temple.

She also sought top court direction to immediately stop the process of age verification and counselling done by the police officials at the behest of Kerala government discouraging women of menstruating age from visiting Sabarimala.