Keralite student found dead in hostel room in Germany

Mavelikkara: A 27-year-old Keralite student was found dead at her hostel room in Germany, her relatives have received information.

The deceased, Anila Achankunju, is the daughter of Achankunju from Punnamoodu region in Mavelikkara of Alappuzha district.

She had last called home on the night of December 7. Though Achankunju had called Anila on the phone several times on December 8 night, she did not pick up.

One of Anila's neighbours in Germany called on Monday evening and informed the kin about her death.

The family does not have more details as to what happened or how she died.

Anila was an MSc student at the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences.

While she was working at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Anila left for Germany for higher studies in 2017. She had come home during vacation last year.