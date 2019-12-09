Flood rehab projects to be hit as Kerala uses World Bank aid to pay salaries

Thiruvananthapuram: The acute financial crisis faced by the Kerala government could spell doom for flood rehabilitation projects.

The only external aid the state received after the 2018 flood disaster was Rs 1,700 crore from the World Bank. However, this money was used for disbursing salary to state government employees.

Funds have to be granted this financial year for the rehabilitation projects approved by the government. If the funds are not granted, then the projects would be delayed and this would drastically impact getting further aid from external organisations, including the World Bank.

The World Bank had granted funds for the state in September. Based on this, the government gave approval for projects worth Rs 1,668 crore. Of this, Rs 488 crore was allotted to local bodies to rebuild roads that were destroyed in the floods. Administrative nod was also given for projects worth Rs 266 crore.

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts, that suffered the most in the floods, have been included in the first phase of road-rebuilding projects.

All these construction works have to be completed on a priority basis.

The government would have to raise the amount that was diverted for other purposes within months. As the financial crisis is unlikely to end soon, disbursing the World Bank’s aid would pose a challenge to the government.

Kavalappara on protest path



Edakkara, Malappuram: Even four months after a massive landslide wreaked havoc at Kavalappara in Malappuram district, no concrete rehabilitation works have been carried out in the area. Residents, who lost their homes and property, held a token strike on Sunday. They have appealed for help so that they can lead a normal life again.



Kin of 59 people, who died in the natural calamity in August, assembled at the protest venue on Sunday.

Though offers of aid flooded from various quarters, there has been no change in their plight, the protesters said even as some of them were seen breaking down.

The token strike ended on Sunday evening.