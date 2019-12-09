Women journalists march to Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, demand ouster of secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: Following allegations of assault and moral policing by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club secretary M Radhakrishnan, women journalists on Monday took out a march from the Secretariat here to the club.

Raising slogans and holding placards, media personnel, including men, demanded the removal of Radhakrishnan from the post of club secretary.

The police had on Thursday arrested Radhakrishnan after his woman colleague complained of moral policing and assault by him. He is presently out on bail.

The women scribes, who are members of the Network of Women in Media, Kerala, had also lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state Women's Commission, demanding stern action against him.

The woman journalist, in her police complaint, had stated that her male friend had visited her residence on November 30 and soon after he left, Radhakrishnan had barged into her house with some people and allegedly assaulted her.

He also forcibly brought her friend there, questioning why he had visited her so late.

The complainant said Radhakrishnan misbehaved with her and locked her as well as her two children in a room.

Police had booked him on charges of wrongful confinement, house-trespass and voluntarily causing hurt.

The Kerala Women's Commission had also registered a case against Radhakrishnan and some others.

(With inputs from PTI)