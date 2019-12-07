None can silence me by withdrawing my security, says Kemal Pasha

Kochi: Former judge of the Kerala High Court B Kemal Pasha, known for his razor sharp tongue, said on Saturday that the police in the state have abruptly withdrawn his security.

Four armed police guards were deputed for the former judge's personal security. They had been removed as the retired judge had been vocal against the CPM-led LDF governments alleged failure in handling various cases, reported PTI quoting sources. It also said that the decision was taken at the home secretary level on Friday.

"None can silence me by withdrawing my security," Pasha was quoted by IANS.

Pasha, who retired as a judge of the Kerala High Court in May 2018, said he was given armed police security after the investigating agencies found he was one of the targets of the people arrested in connection with 2016 Kanakamala IS terror module case.

Later, my guards were given arms and now I was surprised that a committee on security reviewed it and they withdrew the security, without even asking me, he said.

"I really don't know the reason behind it," Pasha said and pointed to the Kerala Police Association's unhappiness with his certain remarks.

He alleged the security was withdrawn for raising his voice against the policies of the government over various issues, including the alleged killing of four Maoists in an encounter by police in Attappadi recently.

However, the former judge said he would continue to protest what he called were wrong policies of the government.

"I had pointed out the failure of the police system in handling the alleged sexual assault and murder of two minor sisters in Walayar in Palakkad district in 2017. It was the because of the failure of the police and prosecution the accused in the sensational case were acquitted," he said.

"I had also criticised the arrest of two students in Kozhikode under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)," he said.

The Kerala Police Association rejected Justice Kemal Pasha's allegations, saying it has no role in the decision taken by the home secretary-level security review committee.