Kollam girl,17, abused at lodge, homestays; aunt among 4 arrested

Kollam: Another horrible sex scandal involving a teen girl has been reported from Kerala. The police have arrested four people in connection with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl from here by several people.

The girl was reportedly taken to a lodge at Karunagappally in Kollam and various other places and abused as had happened in the infamous Suryanelli case in which a 16-year-old schoolgirl was raped by 37 persons in 40 days at various locations in the mid-1990s.

The Kollam teen was forced to comply after she was threatened that her intimate images would be made public.

The girl's aunt and three workers of the lodge have been arrested.

A native of Kureepuzha in Kollam, the girl used to leave her home daily, by claiming to be working at a private institution in Kollam town.

The girl, who left for work on November 9, did not return home even late into the night. Her family then filed a complaint with the police. Next day, her aunt came with the girl and said that she found the teen in Thiruvananthapuram.

Finding the girl's behaviour suspicious, the parents took her for counselling, where the girl revealed about the abuse. Childline activists then informed the police and the City Police Commissioner took over the probe.

The girl in her statement said that her uncle's wife took her to several people. The accused had shot the girl’s images discreetly while she was in the bathroom and threatened to reveal these visuals. They reportedly stayed at Silver Plaza lodge at Karunagappally. She was taken to homestays at other places, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kottiyam, the police said citing the girl's statement.

The police have extended the probe to the 10-odd people, who allegedly assaulted the teenager at various places.

The police said that the woman had made lakhs of rupees using the girl in this case.