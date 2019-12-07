Intruder assaults girl alone at home in Kanjirappally; arrested

Kanjirappally: The police have nabbed a 25-year-old man, accused of sexually assaulting a class-8 student after barging into her house near Kanjirappally in Kerala's Kottayam district.

Arun Suresh, a native of Karimbukaram in Kanjirappally, was arrested by a special squad of the police from Anakkal on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Thursday when the girl had returned home from school. The girl was alone at the home as her mother had gone for work and her siblings were away.

The accused approached the girl asking for water. He then barged into her house and assaulted her, the girl told the police.

After the incident, the girl called up her mother and narrated her ordeal. Her relatives filed a complaint with the police around 9pm on Thursday.

The girl identified the accused from the photos of offenders from the area shown by the police. Both the girl and her family members said that they had seen the accused earlier, riding a bike in the area.

The girl was subjected to medical examination after she complained of body pain, which confirmed sexual assault.

Arun, who was on the run after the incident, was nabbed by the police early Saturday.

Arun is also an accused in a robbery case.

