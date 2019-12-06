Reality check: How safe is Calicut city for women at night? A journalist finds out

Fear and insecurity loom large among women across India in the wake of the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad in Telangana and the sudden surge in the number of reported rape cases across the country.

More appalling is the fact that stringent measures taken by the government, such as the introduction of Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2013, did not act as a deterrent to the rapists and sexual predators.

Many cities appear to have become less women friendly these days. Women cannot venture out alone at night without encountering thousands of prying eyes and threats of attack and sexual assault.

In the wake of recent incidents, Malayala Manorama reporter Ninnie Mary Baby decided to do a reality check on how safe is Kozhikode city for women at night. She walked through the city at midnight only to find the dark truth: "The city is not safe for women at night. Sexual predators will swarm around a woman who walks alone," she writes in this first person account.

Our lensmen - Russel Shahul and M T Vidhuraj - who followed her in her adventurous trip, clicked the photographs accompanying this story.

Ninnie Mary Baby began her journey from Malayala Manorama office at Nadakkavu at 11.30pm.

11.30pm

Before setting out from Manorama office in Nadakkavu, I decided to rang up Kerala Police's Pink Patrol team. But I was disappointed with the cold response. "Pink Police service will be available till 9 pm. You may call police control room after that."

I did not call control room as I did not want to disclose the details of my 'night operation.'

11.45pm

From the LIC Corner Bus Stop at Mananchira, I walked towards Town Hall. When I reached Kidson Corner, a car came to a screeching halt next to me and asked me something. I ignored them and continued walking. But those in the car were not in a mood to relent. They followed me at a slower pace. But they left hurriedly when passengers from other vehicles watched them with suspicion.

When I reached the bus stop near the Teachers Training Institute, a few bikes and cars approached me, but I ignored their questions. As I was close to the bus stop, two men, in their 20s, came to my rescue. "Don't walk alone at this time. These vehicles were following you as you were walking alone," they said.

I told them that my friend was waiting at the nearby Model School Bus Stop.

A few seconds later, A bike and a scooter and a Karnataka-registered scooter stopped near me. From the first sight, I knew that they had some ill intentions. As I was moving backwards, the young men came running for my help. They even offered to take me to my home. They were visibly upset with the turn of events.

11.54pm

As the youngsters could not spot my friend, they politely told me not to stand in the isolated place. "Tell your friend to come to the busstand, we will take you there," they said. But I turned down their request again. I proceeded towards Income Tax Officer Road. I was shocked to see many vehicles following me.

A middle-aged man who rode a scooter with Karnataka registration came to me. "Tell me the place and sit in the back quickly." His intention was a sexual assualt. But he fled when I gave him a hard stare.

11.58pm

The youngsters once again came to me when I reached the walkway to the State Bank-CH Flyover Bus Stop.

"You may please go now. If you are scared of coming with us, we will hire an autorickshaw for you. We cannot leave you alone," they said.

I told them that there was enough light and I would walk to my destination.

Meanwhile, the man who rode the Karnataka-registered scooter approached me again. "Will give you Rs 10,000. Get in," he ordered.

But he went away when I raised my voice.

12.18am

The man who rode the Karnataka registered vehicle once against approached me when I was walking towards Deewar Hotel. "Is Rs 15,000 ok for you?" he asked. He fled when he spotted the police patrolling vehicles.

I spotted a car that was following me while walking towards upper Palayam road. "Get in. I will drop you wherever you want," the driver told me. But he fled when he saw my colleague photographer's vehicle.

12.24am

As I was waiting to cross the Palayam junction, a bike-borne man approached me. "Where are you going?" he asked me.

"I am waiting for a friend," I replied.

"This place is not safe, There is a mosque nearby. You can stand there," he said.

When I told him that my my friend would come there, he pointed towards the autorickshaw stand. "You can stand there. Some people are there."

12.28am

As I was walking towards Palayam bus stand, a middle aged man walked up to me on the footpath. He splashed a few Rs 500 notes. "Come, I will drop you wherever you want."

The person, who had asked me to stand in front of the mosque, came rushing when he saw me arguing with the middle-aged man. "Shall I drop you at the bus stand?" he asked.

An auto driver who came that way too promised me to drop at the bus stand free of cost. "This is not a safe place. Daughter, please do not stand here," the auto driver told me.

12.32am

When I reached Palayam market, two policemen stopped me. "Why are you roaming around? What's your intention?" they asked.

I told them that I am a journalist. "Are you practising journalism at midnight? Go home," one of them ordered.

The police did not listen to me. When I asked the names of the policemen, one of them shouted at us. "How dare you to ask name of the policemen? We will teach you a lesson."

Lessons I learnt

The city is not safe for women at night. Sexual predators will swarm around a woman who walks alone. But our youngsters are beacons of hope. I also found several people, including the autorickshaw drivers, who are keen to ensure women's safety from predators.

Yes, there are prying vultures in this city, but there are a few rays of hope too.