CPI(M) denies reports on Kodiyeri's leave application and successor's appointment

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has denied media reports that the party is planning to appoint an interim state secretary in view of ill-health of the incumbent Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

"Media reports that CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has applied leave for treatment and that the party will appoint an interim secretary are baseless," CPI(M) announced in a terse Facebook statement.



Reports, which have doing rounds since Wednesday night, suggested that discussions to appoint Kodyeri's successor will he held after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is currently on a foreign tour, comes back on Thursday. Reports also suggested that the party's state secretariat, beginning Friday, will consider Kodiyeri's leave application to stay away from party activities.

Kodiyeri had gone to US on October 28. He came back to Kerala two weeks ago. Recently, he attended the state secretariat meeting.

Malayala Manorama, quoting CPM sources, reported that the party is not mulling to replace Kodiyeri from the secretary's post and some one will be given the responsibility if he has to stay away from party's day-to-day activities.

CPI(M) normally elects the secretary during its state conference.

Kodiyeri first became the state secretary in the Alappuzha conference in 2015. He was re-elected to the post in the state conference held in Thrissur in 2018.