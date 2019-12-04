{{head.currentUpdate}}

Rahul asks Centre to speed-up Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur railway project

Rahul asks Centre to speed-up Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur railway project
Rahul Gandhi during the ongoing Winter Session at Parliament, New Delhi, on Wednesday. PTI
New Delhi: Stating that Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur railway line has been in the pipeline for several years now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the Centre to lend support to the Kerala government to take up the crucial infrastructure project.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, the Wayanad MP said that the railway line "has been a dream of the people... unfortunately the project has been in the pipeline for several years now".

The poor rail connectivity, he said, coupled with night traffic ban on NH 766 has severely reduced mobility and restricted inter-state trade and commerce.

"Unlocking Wayanad potential is contingent on improving both intra and inter-state connectivity. This project will considerably reduce travel time between Bangalore and Trivandrum and create new opportunities for people of Wayanad," he said during zero hour in the post-lunch session.

Given the socio-economic significance of the project, "I urge the government of India to lend all possible support to the government of Kerala to take up this crucial infrastructure project," he said.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

