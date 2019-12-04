Minister Jaleel misused his power, says report to Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Another allegation of misuse of power has been raised against Kerala's Higher Educational Minister KT Jaleel, who has been under fire over marks scams at the universities in the state.

By taking part in an Adalat of the Technical University without the Governor's permission and giving instructions, Jaleel had abused his power, says an official document submitted to the Kerala Governor Mohammed Arif Khan by his secretary.

During this Adalat, in which the minister also took part, it was decided to conduct a third revaluation of the answer sheet of a student who had failed in the BTech exam. The student then cleared the exam.

As this was against the norms, the vice-chancellor should not have approved this, the report said. It was also recommended to reject the VC's explanation on this.

The official document to the Governor was made public after a Right to Information query was sent. The file is under the consideration of the Governor.

The report also termed as exemplary the action of the Kannur University Vice-Chancellor, who cancelled the certificate of a student that was given by violating the norms during an Adalat.

Save University Campaign committee chairman R S Shashi Kumar and secretary M Shajar Khan had given a complaint to the Governor on Minister Jaleel taking part in the Adalat and the student subsequently clearing the exam.

Will be more careful: MG Vice-Chancellor to Governor



Kottayam: Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas has given in an explanation to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, over a controversy on handing over the answer sheets of an exam to a syndicate member.



While admitting the mistake, the Vice-Chancellor said that he would be more careful in the future to avoid such incidents.

In his report to the Governor, the VC said that he has spoken to the member and that the incident has not affected the confidential nature of the exam results.

After receiving the report, the Governor gave strict instructions on following the university procedures as per the rules.

The controversy was triggered after the exam section convenor Dr R Pragash got hold of the MCom answer sheets and false numbers at the MG University.

The report explained that certain answer sheets and the numbers were given to the syndicate member in connection with the exam software of the university.