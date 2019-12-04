Man awarded death sentence for double murder at Mavelikkara

Mavelikkara: A court has awarded death sentence to a man, convicted for killing a couple in front of their six-year-old son at Mavelikkara in Kerala's Alappuzha district last year.

Alappuzha district sessions judge A Badaruddin on Wednesday pronounced that the convict, R Sudheesh, be hanged to death for the double murder.

Sudheesh had beaten to death his neighbours Biju and wife Sasikala at Pallarimangalm around 2:45pm on April 23, 2018.

Six-year-old Devan, who was witness to the horrendous murder of his own parents, rushed to his neighbours screaming in fear. People, who rushed out on hearing the child’s screams, saw the couple lying in a pool of blood.

Sudheesh, who tried to flee, was chased down by the local people and handed over to the police.

Murdered for questioning abuse

Sudheesh was provoked after the couple questioned him for making obscene comments at them, according to the police.

Biju and wife, along with their son, were returning after their jobs in Mavelikara. As they were walking past Sudheesh’s house, he abused them verbally. Biju questioned this. As soon as the trio got into the house, Sudheesh attacked Biju with an iron rod. When Sasikala tried to intervene, he hit her with the rod as well. Though the couple rushed outside on to the road, Sudheesh chased them and hit them again.

He then got hold of a brick and smashed their heads several times.

Sudheesh had bought a shed and land, which was previously occupied by Biju. As they used to quarrel often, the neighbours did not bother to check despite hearing the ruckus.

The neighbours who rushed to the spot on hearing Devan's cries, were stunned to see the gory sight. They were at a loss as to what to do. One of them gave water to the victims, who were bleeding profusely.

The body parts, including the legs were in a severed condition. Though a car was called to take them to the hospital, it could not be done.

CPM Mavelikkara area secretary K Madhusoodanan, who reached the spot, then called for an ambulance and the victims were taken to the hospital at Kayamkulam.

However, by then precious 30 minutes were lost. While Sasikala died on the spot, Biju breathed his last at the Kayamkulam hospital.

The police turned up at the crime site after the neighbours informed them of the incident. Though Sudheesh tried to flee on seeing the police jeep at Puthankulangara junction, he was chased down.

The couple's elder daughter Devika was at a relative's house during the incident.

A kind soul beaten to death

Biju and his wife worked at various houses for their livelihood. They worked hard to give quality education to their children. Biju was friendly with everyone and greeted everyone with a smile, the villagers recollected.

On the fateful day, the couple had gone to his brother's house taking Devan along with them. The elder daughter stayed back at the relative's house.