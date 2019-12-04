Kodiyeri to extend leave, CPM on hunt for interim state secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who has been away for treatments, has extended his leave for six more months leaving the party to search for an interim replacement.

A decision on this regard will be taken at the CPI(M) state secretariat to be held on Friday, the Manorama News reported on Wednesday.

Senior party leaders including M A Baby and M V Govindan are among the names being considered for the post, as per sources. Some of the Kerala cabinet members including E P Jayarajan are also being considered as potential candidates for the post. Choosing one of them would also lead to a cabinet reshuffle in the state, the Manorama News said.

Kodiyeri has been keeping away from active politics for the past couple of months due to health reasons. With the absence of the state secretary, the party's activities are being coordinated by the state centre lately.

The former Home minister and CPI(M) politburo member took the office of state secretary in 2015. Earlier this year, Kodiyeri came under fire for allegedly negotiating with a woman, who had accused his son Binoy Kodiyeri of sexually exploiting her.