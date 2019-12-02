Hunger forces mother to surrender children to the State

Poverty and the threat of starvation have forced a mother of six to surrender four of her children to the care of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. The kids were so starved that the mother herself admitted that one of them had even stuffed dirt into his mouth.

The incident sparked outrage on Monday, prompting swift action on the part of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which promised the mother a job and a home for the family.

The family consisting of father, mother and six children - the eldest child seven and the youngest, three months old - lived in a shanty on railway purambokke land at Kaithamukku. According to the council officials who visited the family, the mother told them that one of the children used to eat mud due to hunger.

The Council has taken responsibility for the four older children - two boys, the eldest aged seven, and two girls - and shifted them to the council's rescue shelter. The mother has given written consent for the transfer. The Council also obtained the permission of the Child Welfare Committee under the Juvenile Justice Department on Monday.

The two youngest children - one aged one-and-a-half and the other, three months old - have been left in the care of the mother.

The plight of the family was revealed on Saturday, November 30, after local people alerted the council by dialling 1517, the toll-free number of the council's Thanal project, which assists children in trouble. Thanal state coordinator Bahuleyan Nair K. and social workers who visited the family on Saturday evening found a shanty with tarpaulin and flex sheets for walls. There was no food, only hot water boiling on a stove.

The mother, in her consent letter to the council, said that the children would die of hunger unless the council took over their responsibility, council secretary Deepak S. P. said. According to the mother's petition, the children's father, a daily wage labourer, is an alcohol addict. Council officials said he was abusive towards the children.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K Sreekumar.

Mayor K. Sreekumar, who visited the family, said the Corporation was offering the mother a temporary job right away, from December 3. The family would be urgently allotted a unit in one of the completed flats of the Corporation. Sreekumar said that the Corporation would also take up the education of the children.

The father later claimed that he had provided food for the kids, and said he had punished them only when they did something wrong.