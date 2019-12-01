Kerala IT professionals found hanging in Bengaluru after families object to marriage

Bengaluru: The bodies of a man and a woman hailing from Kerala, who had been missing from Bengaluru since October 11, were found hanging from a tree in Chintala Madiwala village on the outskirts of the city on November 29.

Abhijit Mohan, 24, and Srilakshmi S, 21, were from Ernakulam district in Kerala and had been working as junior software engineers with an Information Technology company in Bengaluru's Electronic City.

Family opposition for their proposed marriage appears to be the reason for the suicide.

Abhijit and Srilakshmi were in love and wanted to get married. But family had opposed to the alliance, allegedly over caste difference.

The duo had tried their best to convince their families, but in vain. The Times of India, quoting police sources, reported that Srilakshmi's uncle had threatened the duo with dire consequences if they tied the knot.

They had been missing since October 11.

The newspaper reported that Srilakshmi had called her uncle on November 23, and thanked him for torturing Abhijith and her. She switched off her phone, saying that she would not trouble them any more.

The police began search following missing persons complaints from the families.

The police could not make much of a headway despite tracking their mobile phones.

The highly decomposed bodies were finally spotted by a shepherd on the Chintana Madiwala fields on November 29.

Doctors conducted autopsy in the field itself, instead of taking them to hospital.