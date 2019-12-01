Kerala State School Youth Festival: Palakkad retains championship

Kasaragod: Curtains came down on a three-day extravaganza of art, music and dance on Sunday at Kanhangad near here with Palakkad retaining the crown as the champion of 60th Kerala State School Youth Festival.

While the champion scored 951 points followed by Kozhikode and Kannur with 949 points each.

State Education Minister C Raveendranath handed over the trophy to the team from Palakkad.

"This youth festival will be known for the participation of people of Kanhangad. They made the festival popular. I thank them for it," Raveendranath said.

The 61st youth festival would be held in Kollam, the organisers said.

The Alathur Gurukulam BSS Higher Secondary School played a major role in Palakkads victory by bagging 170 points by itself.

Last year, the festival was organised at Alappuzha and Palakkad won the trophy.

The festival was held for students from classes VIII to Plus-two.

Revenue Minister E Chandrashekharan, Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, film actor and director Ramesh Pisharody, among others, were present.

Points Table

1. Palakkad: 951

2. Kozhikode: 949, Kannur: 949

3. Thrissur: 940

4. Malappuram: 909

5. Ernakulam: 904

6. Thiruvananthapuram: 898

7. Kottayam: 894

8. Wayanad: 876

9. Kasaragod: 875

10. Alappuzha: 868

11: Kollam: 860

12. Pathanamthitta: 773

13. Idukki: 722

(With inputs from PTI)