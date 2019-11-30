Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail extended

Kottayam: The Kottayam Additional Sessions Court on Saturday extended till January 6 the bail granted to Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun in Kerala.

The bishop appeared before the court on Saturday.

Mulakkal's counsel filed a plea seeking an extension of his bail when the case came up.

The Kerala High Court had in October last year granted conditional bail to Mulakkal, arrested over allegations of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting the nun.

The nun had filed a complaint to the Kottayam Police in June last year. In the complaint, the nun alleged that Bishop Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions.

The nun said she had to approach the police as church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against the clergyman.

However, Mulakkal has denied the charges as "baseless and concocted," insisting that she levelled them as the Catholic order had rejected her demand for favours.

He had stepped aside as the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese following the allegations.