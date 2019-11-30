Kerala to witness heavy rain in next 48 hours, yellow alert in Kollam district

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala coast is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours as a low pressure area is likely to form over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian sea, the IMD website reported. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas for the period mentioned.

To notify those at risk the Met has issued, yellow alert in Kollam district on Saturday and Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram districts on Sunday.

The heavy rain is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. People have been advised to refrain from using electronic or electrical devices during the time.

Kerala has witnessed adverse weather conditions several times in the past couple of years. The torrential dowpour, floods and landslides witnessed by the state in August 2018 and 2019 killed hundreds and rendered several homeless.

Tips to stay safe during thunder storms

» Move inside a safe building as soon as the skies show the warning signs of a thunder storm.

» Do not stand in open spaces or hill tops. Even if you are stuck in such a place, bend down, cover your ears and place your neck between the knees.

» Do not go to the front yard or the terrace to pick up clothes from the cloth lines when the rain starts.

» Disconnect the antenna of the television and the cables of phones. Switch off and unplug the computers and other electronic appliances. Do not touch any electric appliances when there is a thunder storm.

» Make sure that the kids do not play outside the house, terrace or in open spaces between 2 pm and 10 pm in the night.

» Avoid taking baths when there is lightning and thunder. It is better to stay inside the house without touching the walls or floor.

» Turn off the main switch. It would be better if there is a circuit breaker which cuts off power when electricity rushes into the cables or lines. Make sure that the earthing system in the house functions properly.

» Do not touch the receiver of the land phone. However, many people falsely believe that one would be struck by lightning if they talk on the mobile phones.

» Do not stand near windows or doors. Sit on the floor, in the centre of the room, wearing a slipper or footwear.

» Remove all metals including ornaments from the body.

» Do not stand under a tree when there is lightning and thunder storm. It would be unwise to stand under a tall tree that stands aloof.

» Stay away from water bodies like rivers, lakes, canals and ponds. Do not turn on the water taps.

» While travelling, roll down the windows and stay inside the vehicle.

» Insure home appliances to avoid financial losses when they get damaged during thunder storms.

First aid when lightning strikes

If someone gets struck by lightning, rush him/her to the nearby hospital. Immediate medical attention should be given. Artificial respiration should be initiated without any delay. In most cases, the person dies when he/she stops breathing as the impact is on the back of the brain. It is a misconception that a person would be electrocuted by physical contact with someone who has been struck by lightning.