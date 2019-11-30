Cop booked under minor charges for felling biker with baton

Kakakkal, Kollam: A cop of the Kadakkal police station here in Kerala has been booked for hurling a baton at a biker rider who refused to stop his vehicle for inspection. However, the cop, who has been identified as Chandramohan, will face relatively minor charges even though the bike rider was injured after he fell down.

His arrest will be carried out after taking the statement of Siddique (19) who was injured in the accident and is under treatment in a hospital now, said the rural SP. The Punalur DySP has already submitted a preliminary enquiry report in the case.

The policeman has been charged under IPC Sections 336 and 337 for endangering life or personal safety of others.

The likely punishment if convicted under IPC 336 is either three months' jail term or Rs 250 fine or both.

A crime under IPC 337 envisages either six months' jail term or Rs 500 fine or both if convicted.

Inquiry officers said that the charges have been framed based on the report that the baton hurled by Chandramohan did not hit Siddique, but struck the bike following which the youth lost control of it and fell.

Chandramohan is a civil police officer and a member of the control room vehicle team.

Siddique is a resident of Chithara area.

ASI Shibulal and civil police officer from AR Camp Siraj have already been transferred in connection with the case.They were also part of the personnel inspecting vehicles when the incident involving Siddique occurred.

The Kollam crime branch unit that is looking into the case has collected CCTV footage from the area.

Victim out of danger

According to hospital sources, Siddique is out of danger. The doctors said that though the surgery on his leg has been completed, advanced tests would be required to ascertain whether the injuries on the face could affect his vision.

A protest march taken out by the Congress to the police station over the issue turned violent, forcing cops to baton charge them.