SFI, KSU clash at Kerala's University College takes violent turn

Thiruvananthapuram: University College of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district has been the centre stage of distorted student politics ever since a stabbing incident took place at the college a few months ago and the PSC scam unfolded from the campus thereafter.

Trouble broke out at the University College once again on Friday evening when student activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) affiliated to the ruling CPI-M and the Congress party-affiliated KSU clashed, bringing normal life to a standstill in the state capital.

University College, located in the heart of the state capital, has been in the news for some time, ever since an SFI student was stabbed by two other SFI activists a few months back and it took another turn when the two accused were later found to have manipulated the Public Service Commission examinations for the Police Constable and secured top ranks.

Since then, the SFI students' union in the college has been on a low and fresh trouble broke out on Wednesday when a KSU post graduate student was brutally attacked by SFI students.

The video of the attack has gone viral.

On Friday, angry KSU activists took out a march to the state secretariat, while another KSU student was attacked in the afternoon To protest this attack, state KSU president KM Abhijith, along with others, reached the College but they were denied entry by the police.

Soon, the SFI students positioned inside the college started throwing stones.

Later, they came armed with sticks to take on the KSU students, and Abhijith was injured in the melee.

Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala arrived at the college campus and demanded that he would not leave till the SFI students were arrested.

" The top police officials have told me that they will do the needful. This college has now become the haven for anti-social elements of the SFI and the police are unable to do anything. Even the police personnel have been beaten up. SFI is taking law into their hands," an angry Chennithala told the media.

Meanwhile, the SFI activists who besieged the main road told the media that it was the KSU and Youth Congress workers led by Abhijith who had created the violent situation.

(With inputs from IANS.)