Were gold smugglers after Balabhaskar? DRI probe hints at something sinister

Thiruvananthapuram: Even though the Crime Branch sleuths had concluded that the fatal car accident involving young violinist Balabhaskar was caused by speeding and there was nothing suspicious about it, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has a different version. After taking into account a shocking disclosure made by stage artist Kalabhavan Soby, the DRI confirmed that some people linked to gold smuggling were present at the accident spot at Pallipuram near Thiruvananthapuram.

The DRI had summoned stage artist Soby for questioning after he made some revelations on Balabhaskar's death. Soby had claimed that he had passed through the accident site in his car soon after the mishap and he noticed a few suspicious characters.

The DRI showed the artist the photos of 32 people linked to gold smuggling. These included the photos of 10 women who had been functioned as carriers of those Middle East-based operators of gold smuggling via airports. The DRI sought to know if any of them were present at the accident spot.

Among these, Soby identified the photo of a person who shouted at him to keep going and not to stop the vehicle at the accident spot.

The person identified by Soby was not among those arrested over the gold smuggling, according to sources. The DRI officers said that as the accident case was probed by the Crime Branch, the information would be given to them and more details cannot be divulged.

Soby also made some new revelations in connection with the accident. The DRI sleuths said that as the information given was not linked to the smuggling case, they have handed it over the Crime Branch probe team.

Balabhaskar's death came under the DRI's scanner after his manager Prakashan Thambi was arraigned as an accused in the gold-smuggling case. The DRI then issued a notice to Soby, and asked him to be present at the office.

What Soby saw

In his statement to the Crime Branch, Soby said that he had passed through the site, barely 10 minutes after the accident on September 25, 2018. He also claimed that he did not then know that Balabhaskar's car had met with the accident. Lot of people were crowding around in the area, he had explained.

“While my vehicle was making its way forward, I saw one person running on the left side and another person pushing away a bike on the right side. Thinking them to be kin of the accident victims, I slowed down the vehicle. However, they did not make any gestures for help and their behaviour appeared to be suspicious. Further ahead, some people hit the car's bonnet and shouted at me to move the vehicle. I could clearly see their faces under the headlight of the car," Soby said in his statement, adding that he was suspicious about them too.

Some of the accused have been jailed as per the COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act). The CBI is also holding an investigation into the gold smuggling.

Balabhaskar's car met with the accident on the wee hours of September 25, 2018, while he and was returning home along with his wife and child after visiting a temple in Thrissur. The car rammed a roadside tree at Pallipuram.

Balabhaskar's toddler daughter died on the spot, while the violinist died during treatment at the hospital. His wife and friend Arjun, who was also in the car, were injured.

Suspicions were raised and rumours swirled over the accident. The family's request, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case, is pending before the government.

A forensic report had said Arjun had driven the car. The charge-sheet in the case is yet to be filed.

Customs superintendent Radhakrishnan is the first accused in the case pertaining to the smuggling of gold via airport. The other accused are Sunil Kumar, Sereena, Vishnu Somasundaram, Biju, Vineetha, Abdul Hakim, Rasheed, and Prakashan Thambi who was Balabhaskar's manager.