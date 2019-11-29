Authorities see red as tourist buses go rogue

Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has begun cracking down on tourist buses and drivers as several reports of violating road safety rules have emerged across Kerala, some even with shocking visuals of stunts being performed with these vehicles. Most violations were found during the Operation Thunder which was launched as per the instructions of the Transport Commissioner.

So far the authorities have issued notices and slapped fines on 191 tourist buses with unauthorised light, high-decibel sound system, and photos and ads that distract other drivers. The operators have been instructed to present the buses before the authorities within two days. The fitness certificates of the 15 of these would be cancelled as they were found repeatedly breaking the rules and cases were slapped in the earlier phase of Operation Thunder.

Thirty-eight of the buses that have been issued notices are from Thiruvananthapuram, 65 from Ernakulam, 50 from Thrissur and 38 from Kozhikode.

The licences of drivers of such buses would be suspended.

Stunt driver in custody

Most shocking incidents involving tourist buses came from a couple of schools in Kollam district. The tourist buses hired for picnic were driven at high-speed along the ground where teachers, parents and students were present. Cars and bikes also joined in the dangerous stunts, the videos of which soon went viral.

The police and the MVD then suo motu filed cases over the incidents.

One incident reportedly happened on Sunday at the Vidyadhiraja School at Vendar and the other at the East Government Higher Secondary School, Anchal, on Tuesday.

The police have seized the tourist bus and car that were used to perform dangerous stunts at the Vidyadhiraja School. A scooter and a bike that were used for the stunts have also been seized. Bus driver G Ranju, 34, and car driver Abhishanth, 22, have been arrested. They have been let off on bail. Authorities are also collecting information about a girl who was involved in the incident.

The fitness certificate of the seized bus has been cancelled. The speed governor of the bus was found to be disconnected. The light-and-sound system inside the bus was found violating the norms.

Instructions have been given to suspend the licence of the drivers of the bus and the car. The MVD personnel inspected the bus at Enathu in the wee hours of Thursday and seized it.

Anchal incident

The Anchal police have also taken a case against tourist bus drivers for performing dangerous stunts at the school there. These buses have gone to Tamil Nadu as part of the students' picnic.

Meanwhile, another video has emerged, showing the driver jumping off the moving vehicle and moving along the moving bus.

The MVD has reportedly received two more complaints of similar stunts at schools. The video of the incident from one school has also been received.

District RTO (Enforcement) D Mahesh said that the complaints are being scrutinised.\

Lucky escape

Another video has emerged that shows a person being knocked down by a bus during the stunts. It is suspected the incident happened during a meet of the All-Kerala Drivers' Federation.

The images show three buses being driven in circles at the meet. One of the buses is seen hitting a person who luckily managed to escape without any apparent injuries. As the man, identified as one Rajesh, did not suffer any serious injuries, the issue was hushed-up.

Thiruvananthapuram RTO (Enforcement) K Bijumon said that the buses from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts likely took part in the meet and the visuals were suspected to be from a ground near Attukal.

Blame it on event management firms

Thiruvananthapuram: Event-management firms are likely behind the dangerous stunts performed using tourist buses before the commencement of college picnics.

These stunts are reportedly incorporated in the tour packages to attract students. There are also reports that once the buses leave the state limits, special parties are held on board. The buses were found to have AC current system instead of the DC system to provide high-decibel sound and bright light for partying tourists.

The Transport Commissioner has said that awareness classes should be held at schools and colleges to avoid such incidents.