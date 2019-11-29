Akkitham Achuthan Nampoothiri wins Jnanpith Award

Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Nampoothiri has won the Jnanpith Award, the highest literary price in India for outstanding contribution towards literature.

The award was announced on Friday.

Akktiham thus became the sixth writer from Malayalam to win the prestigious award.

Born on March 18, 1926 in Kumaranelloor in Palkkad district, Akkitham penned scores of poems, including the landmark Irupatham Noottandinte Ithihasam, the legend of 20th century, which is believed to have brought modernism in Malayalam poetry.

Akkitham won Padmashree in 2017, and Ezhuthachan Award in 2008.

He had also worked as a journalist. He edited Unni Namboodiri, Mangalodayam and Yogakshemam magazines.

