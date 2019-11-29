{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Akkitham Achuthan Nampoothiri wins Jnanpith Award

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Akkitham Achuthan Nampoothiri wins Jnanpith Award
Akkitham Achuthan Nampoothiri
SHARE

Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Nampoothiri has won the Jnanpith Award, the highest literary price in India for outstanding contribution towards literature.

The award was announced on Friday.

Akktiham thus became the sixth writer from Malayalam to win the prestigious award.

Born on March 18, 1926 in Kumaranelloor in Palkkad district, Akkitham penned scores of poems, including the landmark Irupatham Noottandinte Ithihasam, the legend of 20th century, which is believed to have brought modernism in Malayalam poetry.

Akkitham won Padmashree in 2017, and Ezhuthachan Award in 2008.

He had also worked as a journalist. He edited Unni Namboodiri, Mangalodayam and Yogakshemam magazines.

(To be updated)

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES