Traffic violation: Transport commissioner sets target for officials

Thiruvananthapuram: The transport commissioner has issued a circular, asking officials to take stringent action against traffic violators, and setting targets for them.

With the rules being strictly implemented as per the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, the violators would end up paying huge fines and the government's revenue would increase.

Officials of the mobile enforcement squad and flying squad have been set a monthly target of 500 check reports and Rs 4 lakh as fine.

Officials at the check-post have to levy fine to the tune of Rs 50,000 to Rs 4 lakh every month. Assistant motor vehicle inspectors have to issue 100 to 150 check reports and levy a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh every month.

Motor vehicle inspectors have to issue 50 to 100 check reports and levy Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 lakh as fine. Joint RTOs have been given a monthly target of 50 check reports and Rs 50,000.

The department aims to minimise the number of accidents by strictly implementing the rules. Officials have been told to carry out stringent checking at accident-prone areas even during night and more vehicles would be allotted for checking.