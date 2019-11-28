Snakebite death: All teachers from Shehala's school in Wayanad seek transfer

Bathery: All the teachers of the Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery in Kerala's Wayanad district have sought transfer after they came under scrutiny over the death of a 10-year-old girl by snakebite in the campus.

They informed the district educational officer and gave a written request to the deputy director of the general education.

There are 26 teachers in the UP and high school divisions, and 10 teachers in the higher secondary division. Apart from the three teachers, who are under suspension, everyone else signed the request. The teachers maintained in the letter that they were under severe mental duress.

Shehala Sherin, a class 5 student, was bitten by a snake after her leg got stuck in a hole under the bench in the classroom. She died allegedly by delay in providing timely medical attention. The incident sparked a widespread furore in the state and teachers in the school were subjected to severe criticism and attempted assaults.

Teachers seek anticipatory bail

The teachers, who have been accused, moved the court for anticipatory bail. School headmaster K K Mohanan and teacher C P Shajil have approached the High Court, while higher secondary principal A K Karunakaran submitted a plea at the district sessions court.

In his plea, Shajil alleged that though doubts were raised about the student being bitten by the snake no post-mortem was held to ascertain this. Mohanan, in his plea, said that by the time he came to know about the incident, Shehala's father had already taken the child to the hospital. The police are awaiting the medical board's report on Dr Jis Merin Joy, who was accused of medical negligence.

Snake scare in Wayanad again

The shocking incident had prompted the authorities to order for a cleanliness drive across schools in the state, but incidents of snakes being sighted on campus continue.

A venomous snake was found on the premises of the Sree Narayana Higher secondary school at Poothadi in the district. The snake was spotted near the boys' restroom, which is adjacent to the students' playground. Labourers, involved in cleaning, had spotted the 1.5-metre-long cobra around 3.50 pm on Wednesday. Teachers immediately informed the forest department and a rapid response team of the Chethayam range office rushed to the school. Team members K K Chandran and Manuel caught the snake and later released it deep into the forest of the Pathiri south division.

Snake at Kuttikanam too

Peermade: Another snake was found in the classroom of the St Pius School at Kuttikkanam in Idukki district. The students spotted the snake on the window of a class room. They promptly informed the teachers and the snake was killed.

Incidentally, the snake was spotted soon after a squad of the educational department conducted a safety check at the school.

Meanwhile, students and people in the region claimed that they saw another snake on the school campus. Though the area was combed, the snake could not be traced. It was suspected to be an Indian rat snake. School authorities said that they have initiated a cleanliness drive after the students said to have sighted a snake for the second time.