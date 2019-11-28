Police to extradite man accused of abusing college lecturer from UAE

Malappuram: The Kerala Police would issue a lookout notice against Muhammed Hafiz, who is accused of sexually abusing a college lecturer at Kuttipuram in Malappuram district and then circulating those images on social media.

Hafiz, a native of Perumpilavu, is currently working as the administration officer in a cloth-manufacturing unit in Ajman in the UAE. A special police team, led by Malappuram Narcotic DySP P P Shamsin, will probe the case.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the accused had abused her after promising to marry her and shot her nude images using a hidden camera.

The woman alleged that the Hafiz had posted these images on obscene websites, Facebook and WhatsApp.

The police are now planning to inform the UAE authorities and his office to bring Hafiz back to Kerala.

Hafiz went to the UAE on March 19 after promising to register the marriage.

After he circulated the nude images on social media platforms, the woman has been receiving calls and lews messages from various countries. During one such call from a Pakistan native, the woman came to know about the incident.

The woman also said that the photos were sent to WhatsApp groups from the accused's phone number.