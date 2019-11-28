Minor tribal girl raped by father, relatives at Meppadi in Wayanad

Kalpetta: In yet another shocking incident, a tribal girl was drugged and raped by her father, his friends and relatives. According to reports, the incident took place at a tribal colony at Meppadi in Wayanad district.

In 2017, the child was shifted to a rescue home by Childline officials due to hostile situations in her home. However, earlier this year, the family brought her back home with the permission of child welfare committee.

Childline rescued the girl and shifted her to a rescue home after the officials received a call reporting the horrific incident.

The police have registered a case and are recording the statement of the child.

On Wednesday, a young woman was brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district. It appeared that the victim, who hails from Thuruthy, also in Ernakulam district, was clubbed several times with a spade.

The police took Umar Ali, a migrant labourer hailing from Assam, into custody after confirming his identity from CCTV visuals.

The murder took place near the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Perumbavoor. Police suspect that Umar had raped the woman before smashing her head with a spade. Her body was hacked several times.