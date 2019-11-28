Bus drivers perform dangerous stunts at school premises in Kollam

Anchal/Puthoor: Drivers of tourist buses performed dangerous stunts on school premises in two separate instances in the Kollam district recently, prompting the police and Motor Vehicles Department to initiate action.

Authorities were alerted after videos of the dangerous stunts performed at the Vidhyadhiraja School at Vendar near Puthoor and the Government East Higher Secondary School at Anchal in the district went viral on social media.

However, the headmasters of both the schools claimed that they did not know about the incidents.

The buses was hired for the picnic of the VHSE batch of the Vidhyadhiraja School, Vendar, on Sunday.

The bus drove at high speed along the school ground even as teachers, students and parents were looking on. Scenes akin to those witnessed at a race track played out as the bus took rounds of the ground at high speed, whipping up dust, while students also joined in a car and bikes.

A girl was also seen waving a flag from the sunroof of the car in the video. A superbike was also seen.

Some students could be heard saying that they were scared and advised others to move back.

After the video emerged, the enforcement Motor Vehicle Inspector T L Santhosh conudcted inquiries at the school on Wednesday

Anchal incident

The incident at the East Government Higher Secondary School at Anchal happened around 3pm on Tuesday. The stunts were performed the buses left for the picnic of higher secondary students to Kodaikanal.

Even as students stood in the middle of the ground, the two buses performed the stunts.

Some of the parents were apprehensive about sending their children in the buses driven by men involved in such rash driving. The buses would return on November 30 after the tour.

The Motor Vehicles Department officials said that legal action would be taken against the drivers.