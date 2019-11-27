Woman raped and murdered in Perumbavoor, accused in police custody

Ernakulam: In a shocking incident, a young woman was brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted in Perumbavoor in Kerala's Ernakulam district in the early hours of Wednesday. It appears that the victim, who hails from Thuruthy, also in Ernakulam district, has been clubbed several times with a spade.

The police took Umar Ali, a migrant labourer hailing from Assam, into custody after confirming his identity from CCTV visuals.

The murder took place near Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Perumbavoor. Police suspect that Umar had raped the woman before smashing her head with a spade. Her body was hacked several times. Noticing that there was a CCTV camera nearby, the assailant destroyed it too.

The woman’s body was first noticed by employees of the Indraprastha Hotel in the morning. The hotel lies close to the murder spot.

According to the police, Ali is a drug addict.

Wednesday's incident brought back the memories of the rape and murder of a law student in Perumbavoor in 2016.

