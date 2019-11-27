UAPA arrests: High Court denies bail to CPM workers Alan and Thaha

The Kerala High Court has rejected bail applications of Alan Shuhaib, 20, and Thaha Fasal, 24, who have been booked under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged links wit the Maoist organisations.

The court, while rejecting their plea on Wednesday, said bail could not be granted because the police is still investigating the allegations against them.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution argued that police have enough evidences to prove their Maoist links.

CPM workers Alan and Thaha were arrested on November 1, Friday from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode.

The duo moved High Court after the Kozhikode Sessions Court had dismissed their bail application on November 6. The Sessions Court had said bail for the duo would would adversely affect the investigation.

A big political issue

The developments had created a storm in Kerala.

Those who opposed the arrest criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for giving the police a free hands, while those supported the police action said Islamic extremists have been backing Maoists in Kerala.

Unconfirmed media reports suggested that CPM has decided to suspend Alan and Thaha, after internal inquiries revealed that the two have Maoist connections.

'Islamic terrorists supporting Maoists'

Two weeks after the duo's arrest, CPM Kozhikide district secretary P Mohanan stoked a controversy when he said Islamic extremists have been supporting Maoists in Kerala. "Kozhikiode-based Islamic extremist outfits are providing them support. They are encouraging Maoists and take them along," he said at a public meeting in Thamarassery on November 18.

Many social activists took serious objection to the statement. Among them was social critic M N Karassery, who said CPM has the habit of labelling people, who the party does not like, as Maoists and terrorists.

When the controversy threatened to go out of hand, Mohanan clarified that he did not cast aspersions on all Muslim organisations, but only on the Popular Front of India.