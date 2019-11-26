Kochi: The city witnessed high drama on Tuesday as a team of women, led by gender rights activist Trupti Desai, who were on their way to visit the Sabarimala temple, were stopped by devotees led by rightwing leaders.

The police have refused to give protection to the activists even as the state government alleged a conspiracy behind the women's move.

Bindu Ammini, who was part of the team, was attacked by a rightwing protester who sprayed chilli powder on her face outside the police commissionerate. Hindu Helpline leader Srinath Padmanabhan, who sprayed the chilli powder, was arrested by the Kochi police. Bindu, along with another woman, Kanakadurga, had created history by visiting the hill shrine at Sabarimala following the Supreme Court order that lifted the ban on women in the age group of 10-50 from entering the temple.

A large number of Ayyappa devotees gathered outside the commissionerate protested against Desai and other activists.

Bindu Ammini had a heated exchange with Sabaraimala Karma Samiti activists.

Devotees, led by Sabarimala Karma Samiti, were staging a protest on the premises of the Commissioner's office. BJP leaders, including C G Rajagopal who was the party candidate in the recent Ernakulam assembly bypoll, were leading the protests.

Earlier, Trupti Desai reached the city to proceed to Sabarimala to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine along with few other activists.

However, they were taken to the city police commissionerate as soon as they landed at the airport here.

Bindu Ammini and Kanakadurga after their first visit to Sabarimala.

Desai said they preferred November 26 to visit the shrine as it was the Constitution Day.

She said she has come up with the 2018 order of the Supreme Court permitting entry of women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

"I will leave Kerala only after offering prayers at the shrine," the activist said.

TV reports said the police have refused to give the women protection to visit the temple. Kochi DCP is learnt to have told Trupti that the legal advice the government has received is against allowing women of child-bearing age to enter the temple.

The Pune-based Desai had made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the temple in November last year, weeks after the Supreme Court lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the famous shrine.

Gender rights activist Trupti Desai

The Kerala government has decided not to allow women in the menstrual age group to the temple following the recent Supreme Court decision to review its earlier judgment. The apex court recently referred the review petitions to a larger bench to decide on a batch of questions pertaining to religious belief and constitutional rights.

Though the Supreme Court, earlier in November gave a 3:2 verdict referring the Sabarimala review pleas to a larger seven-judge bench, it maintained that it has not stayed its September 28, 2018 order allowing women of all ages to enter the temple.

However, the Pinarayi Viajyan-led Left government has made its position clear that it will not make any effort to ensure entry of women into the temple to pray.

The tradition of the temple has been to ban the entry of women in the age group between 10 to 50.

The two month long Sabarimala festival season began on November 17 and since seven women in the banned age group -- all from outside Kerala who sought 'darshan' were not allowed entry to the temple by the police.

Incidentally in the last season, Desai along with her friends failed to come out of the Kochi airport following a massive protest from right wing activists.

Minister alleges conspiracy

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampilly Surendran said he suspected a conspiracy by some vested intersest behind the activists' move to visit the temple. Hinting that it was part of a ploy by the Sangh Parivar outfits, the minister said Desai and her team were from Pune, an RSS stronghold.

Following the apex court's decision to refer the Sabarimala review pleas to

a larger bench, the minister had said that activist should not view Sabarimala as a place to show their strength.

The Kerala police had on Monday denied protection to activist Rehana Fathima for her visit to Sabarimala. Fathima was one of the six women who were given police protection last year when she made an attempt to enter the temple. She was forced to turn back after protests by devotees.

TDB calls for peace

Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu said the atmosphere of peace should prevail in Sabarimala. "Pilgrims are visiting the temple without facing any hurdle. This situations has to prevail," he said.

The temple is managed by the Board.