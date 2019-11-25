Snakebite death: Shehala’s teachers, classmates to be quizzed

Bathery: As the probe into the death of a 10-year-old girl due to snakebite picks up, a special police team is expected to take the statements of teachers and students of the Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery in Kerala’s Wayanad district where the shocking incident had happened last week. Meanwhile, the blueprint to carry out a mass cleaning drive of schools and other government institutions is being readied in a bid to prevent the recurrence of such a tragedy.

The police team led by the ASP Vaibhav Saxena would reach the school for conducting further evidence collection on Monday.

Shehala Sherin died after she was bitten by a snake after her leg got stuck in a hole on the floor of her classroom on November 20. She couldn't be provided emergency medical care as the school authorities didn't rush her to the hospital on time.

Accused eye bail



Meanwhile, those who have been arraigned as accused in the case have reportedly taken steps to seek anticipatory bail. The accused were also been booked under the sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.



Dr Jis Merin Joy, who is facing allegations of medical negligence, is likely to move the High Court.

School principal A K Karunakaran, headmaster K K Mohanan, and teacher C P Shajil are the other accused in the case.

Both the principal and the headmaster have been already suspended.

District judge A Harris would submit the probe report to the High Court and the Legal Services Authority.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that children, who spoke against the culprits, have been threatened by the school authorities.

High-school section to reopen



An all-party meet has decided to resume the classes for students of standard 8 and above from Tuesday. The upper-primary classes would begin from December 2. It was also decided to demolish the building in which Shehala suffered the snake bite and build another in six months' time.



The school has been shut since the incident.

Cleanliness drive



Palakkad: In the wake of the tragic incident, premises of schools, colleges and government institutions in the state would be cleaned. The cleaning personnel would be deployed as part of the Employment Guarantee Scheme.



Its Mission Director has instructed the district authorities to provide the details of the government institutions which are in a dilapidated state.

The authorities would visit each of the schools and colleges in every district to make the list. The principals would also hold discussions with the authorities on the requirements of each place. Teams for the cleanliness drive would be formed based on the report.

Along with the cleaning drive, separate projects for planting sapling of fruit-bearing trees, setting up playground for schools, constructing toilets, building canteen and kitchen, and rain-water harvesting system would be implemented.