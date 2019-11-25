{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kerala volleyball player JS Sreeram, 23, dies in accident

Kollam: Kerala volleyball player J S Sreeram was killed in a bike accident at Jadayu junction at Chadayamangalam in Kerala's Kollam district on Monday.

The 23-year-old died after his vehicle collided with a KSRTC fast-passenger bus.

According to reports, the accident happened while Sreeram was returning home after participating in a match held at Venjarammoodu near Thiruvananthapuram.

Sreeram, a final-year History student at NSS College, Nilamel, had represented the state in National Youth Volleyball Championship.

He was the son of Jayaram and Sreelekha, residents of Gurupushpam House, Vettikkavala.

