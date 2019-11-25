Kerala can take cue from Japan to combat natural disasters: Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala, which bore the brunt of two consecutive floods, has much to learn from Japan in managing natural disasters, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while addressing the Malayali diaspora in Osaka, Japan.

Pinarayi is leading a high-level delegation from Kerala to Japan and South Korea in an effort to bolster the economic and technological cooperation with these countries in various sectors.

On the 11-day tour, the chief minister is accompanied by his cabinet colleagues EP Jayarajan and AK Saseendran and other government officials. They reached Osaka on Sunday evening.

Pinarayi also lauded the efforts of the non-resident Keralites and their timely assistance during times of crisis, especially the recent floods. He also said the 'Loka Kerala Sabha' was formed to provide a platform for the NRKs to contribute towards the development of the home state.

While speaking about the impact of recent floods that Kerala had faced, Pinarayi said Japan was a country that was very successful in preparing for and managing natural disasters. There was much that Kerala can learn from Japan, he said adding it was one of the many purposes of his visit.

During the tour, Vijayan and his team are expected to take part in investment meetings in Osaka and Tokyo and hold discussions with Japanese ministers and top company officials. The delegation will also be meeting senior officials of the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), NISSAN, Toshiba, Toyota.

The delegation will begin its South Korea tour from December 1-4 and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be holding talks with Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency, attend a roadshow in Seoul seeking investments for the state.