Snakebite death in school: Shehala's classmates threatened for testifying against school

Wayanad: Classmates of a girl, who died of snake-bite at a government school here, alleged on Sunday that they were threatened by some people, claiming to be past students and parents teacher association members (PTA), for giving statements against the school management.

The students said they were threatened when they went to record their statement with the Child Rights Commission about the snake-bite incident.

"They alleged that we have been trained to talk against the school. No, it was not the case. Our friend and classmate died. We will stand strong in this case. We will stand with her family," Nimisha, a classmate of Shehala told a TV channel.

Her father Rajesh too said some people threatened them by saying witnesses would have to face the consequences alone.

The parents of students alleged that they were afraid of sending their children to school as the teachers might have revengeful attitude towards the kids for opening up in front of the media.

"Those claiming to be the former students threatened us that all the channels and media will leave this place after sometime and we will be alone to face the consequence," said Rajesh.

Kerala has been witnessing protest against the authorities of the state-run vocational higher secondary school at Kalpetta in this high-range district who had failed to ensure that Shehala, who was bitten by a snake in her classroom on November 20, was rushed to hospital on time.

The police have registered a case in this regard and the state government had suspended three school officials, including the principal and the vice-principal.

The local self-government ministry has issued an order to all the Panchayats to urgently complete all the pending repair and cleaning works of schools in their jurisdiction.

(With inputs from PTI)