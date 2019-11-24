{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Snakebite death in school: Shehala's classmates threatened for testifying against school

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Snakebite death in school: Shehala's classmates threatened for testifying against school
(Left) Shehala, (Right) Shehala's classmates talk to media
SHARE

Wayanad: Classmates of a girl, who died of snake-bite at a government school here, alleged on Sunday that they were threatened by some people, claiming to be past students and parents teacher association members (PTA), for giving statements against the school management.

The students said they were threatened when they went to record their statement with the Child Rights Commission about the snake-bite incident.
KERALA
Kerala Minister directs Panchayats to take up repair work in schools

"They alleged that we have been trained to talk against the school. No, it was not the case. Our friend and classmate died. We will stand strong in this case. We will stand with her family," Nimisha, a classmate of Shehala told a TV channel.

Her father Rajesh too said some people threatened them by saying witnesses would have to face the consequences alone.

The parents of students alleged that they were afraid of sending their children to school as the teachers might have revengeful attitude towards the kids for opening up in front of the media.

"Those claiming to be the former students threatened us that all the channels and media will leave this place after sometime and we will be alone to face the consequence," said Rajesh.

Kerala has been witnessing protest against the authorities of the state-run vocational higher secondary school at Kalpetta in this high-range district who had failed to ensure that Shehala, who was bitten by a snake in her classroom on November 20, was rushed to hospital on time.

The police have registered a case in this regard and the state government had suspended three school officials, including the principal and the vice-principal.

The local self-government ministry has issued an order to all the Panchayats to urgently complete all the pending repair and cleaning works of schools in their jurisdiction.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES