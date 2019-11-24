Kerala minister directs Panchayats to take up repair work in schools

In the backdrop of the death of 10-year-old Shehla Sherin after she was bitten by a snake inside her classroom at a government school in Sulthan Bathery in Kerala's Wayanad district, the government has directed all Panchayats in the state to complete pending repair work in all schools in their jurisdiction before December 5.

In a late night order issued on Saturday, Minister for Local Self Government AC Moideen has made it clear there will not be any shortage of funds for the repair work. “The minister has also said that the panchayats can seek the help of Kudumbashree and daily wage labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act,” a senior official in the ministry informed.

The minister has also directed to construct bathrooms in schools which didn't have one. Schools have also been asked not to stop students from wearing footwear in classrooms. From now, teachers will be taught how to administer first aid during their training.

The decision to repair schools came amid continuing protests against authorities of the state-run vocational higher secondary school at Kalpetta in this high-range district who had failed to ensure Shehala Sherin, who was bitten by a snake inside her classroom, was rushed to hospital on time. The 10-year old girl died on November 20.