Sharad Pawar's tweet helps Kerala NCP save face

Thiruvananthapuram: A tweet from NCP chief Sharad Pawar that he has no clue about what happened between his nephew Ajit Pawar and the BJP after they joined hands to form the new government in Maharashtra on Saturday morning has saved the Kerala unit of the NCP, an ally of the CPM led Left government.

Expressing surprise, T P Peethamabran, a top NCP leader in Kerala, told reporters that Sharad Pawar had no inkling of what transpired between the BJP and Ajit Pawar.

"These are all underground operations and now definitely, Ajit Pawar will have to face action from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We are waiting to hear from Sharad Pawar," Peethamabran told IANS.

Kerala NCP has three legislators and one of them – A K Saseendran is a cabinet minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

“The developments in Mahrashtra will not affect Kerala government in any way and Kerala NCP will stick to the policies of Left Democratic Front as always,” said Saseendran.

With Sharad Pawar 'feigning' ignorance of what happened, the Kerala unit can breathe easy, if not their existence in the Left Democratic Front could have come under threat.

The lone Keralite in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet, V Muraleedharan welcomed the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019

"This is a big blow to the subversive politics of the Congress which was playing dirty politics, if not a pre poll alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena would have assumed office, soon after the polls," said Muraleedharan.

On Saturday morning, in a stunning political development, Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari administered the oath of office to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the new chief minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as the new deputy chief minister.

The two were sworn-in at a function in the Raj Bhavan held around 8am in the presence of a few BJP and NCP leaders, and other government officials.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly.

The NCP and the Congress, pre-poll allies, won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.