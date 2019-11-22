With new bill, Kerala to proscribe arms training on temple premises

New Delhi: Misuse of religious properties for furthering the ulterior motives of socio-religious organisations would be difficult once the Kerala government enacts a new legislation. According to the provisions of the Kerala government's Travancore-Cochin Religious Institutions (Amendment) Bill, the state will have powers to stop controversial practices like arms training or drill near temple premises. The Bill proposes up to six months in jail or Rs 5,000 as fine for violations.

Earlier, both the chief minister and the Devaswom minister had said that the government will bring amendments to the Act to stop arms training on temples premises.

According to the draft Bill, the properties of the Devaswom should not be used for anything other than matters related to the temple or its traditions.

According to 31 (B) Section 4, if the properties of the Devaswom or its surroundings were used for any mass drill with or without arms that are not part of the traditions and rituals of the temple by an individual, a group or an association, they can be sentenced to a six-month jail term or Rs 5,000 fine. The police can directly file a case in this regard.



When the Supreme Court was considering the petition regarding the administration of the Sabarimala temple on Wednesday, the Kerala government had presented a copy of this Bill.

When the SC Bench asked about the separate legislation with regard to the administration of the Sabarimala temple, the state government counsels presented this Bill which is in fact an amendment of an old Act.

The Bill was ready in January itself. According to government sources, the Bill was put on the backburner in the wake of the Sabarimala protests and the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.



When the same petition was taken up for hearing on August 27, the state government had made it clear that it will bring a new law to better administer temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board, including the Sabarimala temple.



The apex court then asked the government to prepare the Bill within four weeks. However, the government then did not apprise the court that the Bill was in fact ready in January itself.

