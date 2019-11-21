Snakebite in classroom: 10-year-old dies, teacher suspended

Wayanad: A young schoolgirl died following a snake bite in her classroom at Sulthan Bathery in Kerala's Wayanad district on Wednesday.

The class-5 student, S Shehala, daughter of the lawyer-couple Abdul Aziz and Shajna from Chitoor in Puthankunnu, was sitting in her class when the snake surfaced from a hole in the classroom and bit her and quickly disappeared.

According to her angry classmates, the incident occurred at 3:10pm and no action was taken by the school authorities till 3:50pm.

The school headmaster, however, said that by around 4.09 p.m, the girl was brought to the local hospital. By around 4:50pm, she started vomiting and then the doctors said she has to be taken to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital (about 2.30 hours travel time).

"Enroute, she felt uneasy and was taken to the Vythiri Taluk hospital, where doctors advised us to take her to another hospital nearby, but she died on the way," said the headmaster.

S Shehala (L)

Her classmates have blamed the school authorities for the delay in taking Sherin to the hospital.

But, it was much later that the hospital authorities could diagnose that it was a snake bite, even though the girl's foot spotted marks and her leg developed a discolouration.

The child had died before reaching the hospital, and the symptoms were that of snakebite, said Dr Jackson Thomas who attended to the girl.

There are plenty of holes and cracks conducive for reptiles inside the classroom of the school where Shehla was studying. According to sources, the school authorities had failed to carry out fitness inspections that were mandatory before the academic year begins.

Teacher suspended

A teacher has been suspended at the Government School here in Sultan Bathery where the incident happened. Wayanad DDE Ibrahim Thonikkara suspended Shijil, who was named by students in their complaint.

The children said that despite teachers having cars, they did not take Shehla to the hospital and waited for her father to arrive. Shehla herself had said that she was bitten by a snake.

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla said that she has sought a report from the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) and further action will be taken once the report is available. Minister of Education for the state, C Raveendranath too directed the DDE officials to submit a report.

Protests

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) has voiced their concerns regarding the incident and protested outside the DDE's office.

In a protest march conducted by the parents, the students and the villagers against the negligence of the school authorities, there were some reports of violence. The school's gate and doors were destroyed. Some of the teachers were also manhandled. The police are at the spot to appease the situation.