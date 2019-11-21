Sr Abhaya was hit with axe on head, forensic expert tells court

Thiruvananthapuram: Sister Abhaya was killed after she was hit with an axe on the back of her head, forensic expert B Kandaswamy told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

The CBI had earlier sought the expert advice of Kandaswamy over the post-mortem of Sr Abhaya that was held at the Kottayam Medical College. Dr C Radhakrishnan, who was the forensic expert at the medical college, had carried out the post-mortem.

Dr Kandaswamy on Wednesday reiterated in court the statement he had given to the CBI probe team then.

The doctor said that Sister Abhaya was hit on the back of her head with a blunt axe twice. She then fainted and fell into water. If she was conscious, she would have tried to escape. This would have caused herbs and other objects to enter her mouth.

However, these have not happened, making it clear that she was unconscious during this time, Kandaswamy said in court. The cross-examination would continue on Thursday.

CBI unable to present police surgeon in court

The CBI officers had reached Kottayam on Wednesday to arrest police surgeon Dr C Radhakrishnan and present him in court. However, as he was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of a private hospital, the officers were not able to arrest him despite a warrant by the court.

The doctors at the hospital said that it was not possible to present the Dr C Radhakrishnan in court. However, the CBI officers sought for a detailed examination report by doctors, including cardiologists.

The court had earlier issued notice to Dr C Radhakrishnan in connection with the hearing on the Sister Abhaya's post-mortem. As he did not turn up, the court ordered for his arrest.

Sister Abhaya was found dead in the well of the St Pius X Convent in Kottayam on March 27, 1992. The local police and the Crime Branch, that initially investigated the case, claimed that Sister Abhaya had committed suicide.

The CBI took over the case in 1993.