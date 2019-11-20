Thalassery sub-collector gave fake income papers, says report

Kochi: Thalassery Sub-collector Asif K Yousuf's career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) could be in jeopardy as a departmental probe has found that he had submitted fake documents to make use of the quota benefits meant for candidates from the Other Backward Class (OBC). The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions had ordered for the probe on a request by the Kerala Chief Secretary after a complaint alleged wrongdoing on the part of the young officer.

As per the complaint, Asif had given fake financial details and income certificates in his UPSC application for the Civil Service Exam in order to avail reservation benefits for OBC candidates.

Yousuf was not eligible to avail the job reservation benefits meant for the Other Backward Class (OBC), according to a departmental investigative report.

The departmental inquiry was ordered after a complaint alleged that Asif had given fake certificates to sit for the Civil Service Exam and thus get into the IAS after clearing it.

Ernakulam Collector S Suhas has submitted his report to the Chief Secretary and it concurred with the allegations raised in the complaint.

Manorama News has accessed the report submitted to the Chief Secretary.

OBC eligibility



OBC candidates with annual family income less than Rs 6 lakh three years prior to filing an application for the civil service are eligible for reservation in jobs.



As per Asif's application, the annual income of his family was Rs 2,40,000 from 2013 to 2015. However, the probe revealed that the income was actually Rs 28 lakh and that he was not eligible for reservation.

Moreover, the income certificate filed for the year 2015-2016 showed the amount to be Rs 1,80,000. However, the original records showed the income as Rs 4,33,000, as per the report submitted to the Chief Secretary.

It is for the Union Ministry of Personnel to take further action on the report that questions the eligibility of the sub-collector.