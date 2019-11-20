Maoist-Islamic extremism nexus remark aimed at NDF and Popular Front, says P Mohanan

Kozhikode: CPI(M) district secretary P Mohanan on Wednesday stated that his controversial statement linking Maoists and Islamic extremists was aimed at National Development Front (NDF) and Popular Front of India.

The CPM leader had said that Maoists were being 'nurtured' by radical Islamic outfits based in Kozhikode while addressing a function here, triggering a row.

Two DYFI workers-- Alain Shuhaib and Taha Fasal were arrested on November 1 after pro maoists pamphlets were seized from them and ---- UAPA was slapped on them, triggering an outrage, but chief minister Pinarayi and the CPM defended the action.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is a draconian law which allows the Indian government to declare any organisation or individual as 'terrorist'.

Mohanan's Islamic radicals-Maoist speech was on Monday.

“Why is the Muslim League defending these organisations,” Mohanan wondered.

Islamic terrorism was a term used to refer to specific extreme militant organisations, he said.

It was akin to the usage of Hindu extremists or saffron terror and was not to be taken as generalisation of any particular community.

"Some are encouraging these Maoists to take up arms against the government," he alleged and asked the government to look into it.

The Islamic militant organisations here are the "strength" of the Maoists, the leader had claimed.

Muslim League leaders have had slammed the statement.

Meanwhile, police said C P Usman (40), hailing from Malappuram, has been identified as the third suspect, who had absconded after Shuhaib and Taha had been arrested.

Describing UAPA as a 'draconian' law, senior CPI-M leader Prakash Karat had said the two arrested Left student activists have been 'wrongly' booked under it and had urged the party-led LDF government to intervene and "undo this mistake" bringing to the fore the deep divisions between the state and centre units.

The CPM's second-in-command in the cabinet, E P Jayarajan, responded as if Mohanan had said something foolish. “People make all kinds of statements at street-corner meetings. Such comments need not be taken seriously,” Jayarajan said when opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala raised the issue in the Assembly on Tuesday.

“Such comments are not fit to be discussed inside the Assembly,” Jayarajan added.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury was disheartened. He was against Maoist ideology, he emphasised. But he also did not want his party men to ignore the social condition that exists in the Maoist areas of influence.