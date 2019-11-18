Film producer Parsi Muhammed passes away

Malappuram: T Muhammed Bapu, producer of ‘Swapnadanam’, a Malayalam film that went on to win the national award, passed away at a hospital in Edappal on Monday evening. Bapu, who was also known by the name Parsi Muhammed, was 82 and had been under treatment for respiratory problems.

Apart from ‘Swapnadanam’ (1976), Bapu produced the Bollywood movie ‘Lubna’ (1982) and other films.

He got the name ‘Parsi Muhammed’ during his long period of stay in Mumbai when he saved the life of a common man from a goon at a Parsi locality. Bapu had arrived in Mumbai in search of greener pastures and engaged in different professions. Over the years, he struck friendship with a number of leading politicians, film personalities, artists and underworld dons like Haji Mastan, Karim Lala and Varadarajan Mudaliar.

Eldest son of Purangil Muhammedali and Ayisha of Maranchery, Bapu studied Psychology at Madras Presidency College and was a founder member of the Indian association of psychologists. He also handled the first psychology column in a Malayalam publication.

Bapu owned several apartments in Mumbai and also developed friendship with talented youngsters who graduated from Film Institute, Pune. This friendship with figures like Aravindan and John Abrahim led to the making of ‘Swapnadanam’. The film also gave a break to renowned director K G George.

Other films produced by Parsi Muhammed included ‘Lablaik’, ‘Rosa Ramzan’ and ‘Mumbai Local Train.’

Bapu was close to Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar also, prompting Rafi to reduce his fee for singing the songs in ‘Lubna’ from Rs 50,000 to a mere Rs 10,000.