Cornered bootleggers ram auto on excise squad, 3 injured

Nedumkandam (Idukki): Three bike-borne excise officers were injured after three bootleggers attacked them here in broad daylight during their desperate bid to escape. Two were grievously injured as the gang rammed them with its autorickshaw used for liqour sales on road. Another officer was assaulted as he rushed in to save his colleagues.

The injured officers are Udumbanchola excise range's preventive officer N V Saseendran and civil excise officers K Radhakrishnan and Arun Raj.

Saseendran and Radhakrishan have been seriously hurt. Arun Raj's eardrum has been damaged after he was hit on his head.

The Udumbanchola range office had received a complaint that illegal liquor sales were being carried out near Puttadi Varuthamukku. The state intelligence department too had reported that foreign liquor was being smuggled on Saturday nights in an autorickshaw.

At 9 am, the excise officers reached Varuthamukku on two bikes and spotted the bootleggers in an auto. They were carrying out illegal liquor sales on the roadside.

Cornered, the gang rammed the three-wheeler on the two officers on one of the bikes. Arun Raj who had reached there on another bike was stopped by the gang and hit on the head with an iron rod. Arun Raj fell on the road unconscious.

About 2.5 litres of foreign liquor were seized from the auto. The gang dumped several litres of liquor into the bushes nearby and fled in the autorickshaw.

The injured officers were first taken to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Puttadi and then to the Taluk Hospital at Nedumkandam. Since the injuries were serious, they were shifted to a private hospital at Thookkupalam after the wounds were dressed at the PHC.

Vandanmedu police have registered a case and commenced inquiry.

Treatment denied?

The Excise Department has alleged that its officers who were injured in the attack by liquor mafia were denied treatment at the Nedumkandam taluk hospital where they were referred to from the PHC which lacked X-ray facility.

The doctor at the taluk hospital refused to admit the injured, the Department authorities alleged.

However, the hospital authorities rejected the allegations as baseless. They said that the excise officers had behaved badly with the doctor and when they were told to get an X-ray done, they went out and never came back.