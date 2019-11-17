Crime Branch to probe into mark scam at Kerala University

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch will investigate the marks scam reported from the Kerala University as students who had failed in their exams were cleared en masse by manipulating the computer system. Cyberexperts too will be roped in to unearth evidence and the identity of the scamsters.

An emergency Syndicate meeting presided over by the by vice-chancellor decided to seek a Crime Branch enquiry into the scam. A letter was handed over to the police chief by the university registrar in this regard.

The employees who worked in the Examination Section and the students who collected their mark lists immediately after the mark manipulation are under the scrutiny of the university authorities.

A probe by the pro-vice-chancellor, registrar and exam controller are also progressing. The university has also sought the assistance of three computer experts.

The mastermind behind the scam and the number of students who benefited are yet to be identified. Further actions like cancelling certificates could be considered only after this.

It is also not known if the scam was operated by a racket or just a few individuals.

What had happened

It is alleged hundreds of students were given additional moderation marks in 16 examinations that were held between June 2016 and January 2019. It has also been found that the moderation mark decided by the Pass Board was not awarded to some students.

The alleged fraud was carried out using the user ID and password of an official who was transferred earlier. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the scam took place in the Examination Section of the Thiruvananthapuram-based university.

At the same time, the university authorities said that the scam was detected by the institution itself.

According to them, two students had approached the university complaining that they could not apply online and pay fees for their planned supplementary exams. The authorities told them they could not do so since they have cleared the exams. But the students were sure that they had not cleared their papers. This led the authorities to probe the issue and the scam was unearthed.

A university statement said that what is happening now is a clean-up operation.

New controller

Procedures are on at Kerala University to appoint a new exam controller. A former CPM Syndicate member is the front-runner. Moves are afoot to name an assistant professor for the post. Only university professors and principals used to be appointed to the post in the past.