Sabarimala set to welcome pilgrims as Kerala govt turns cagey over women's entry

Changanasserry: With the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala set to open on Saturday evening for the two-month long pilgrimage season, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has asked the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the Keral government to work together to ensure that no trouble erupts as had happened during last year at this time.

“They should also ensure that mishaps seen during the previous year are not repeated this time,” the NSS said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Service'.

The venue of the hill temple and the routes leading to it had witnessed then fierce agitation and police action against the protesters soon after the 2018 Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

"The decision of the Supreme Court to refer the issue of women's entry to a bigger seven-member bench is a victory of faith and the faithful. When the case comes up before the seven-judge bench, the NSS's resolve to protect the faith, customs and rituals at Sabarimala will continue. The final verdict will hopefully favour the devotees," the editorial coloumn by general secretary G Sukumaran Nair read referring to the recent apex court decision on review pleas against its landmark verdict.

"The undue haste shown by the state government and the TDB to enforce the ruling of the court that allowed women's entry last year was the root cause of all the trouble. The NSS strives to protect faith in the God and traditional rituals. And that is precisely why we stood with the devotees above caste, religious and political beliefs," it further said.

New TDB president

Thiruvananthapuram: At a function held at the headquarters of the TDB, N Vasu assumed charge as the board's new president and K S Ravi took oath as board member. In the presence of Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Devaswom secretary S Jayasree administered the oath of office.

Vasu vowed to ensure peace at the temple.

"We won't allow anybody to destroy the peaceful atmosphere at Sabarimala. We all know who were behind the clashes last season. People should unite to fight off such elements. The board has discussed the Supreme Court verdict and the preparations at the temple. Since there is no clarity regarding the court decision, we will make our stand public only after getting legal advice," said Vasu.

New temple priest

The outgoing head priest (melsanthi) V N Vasudevan Namboothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala temple at 5 pm.

Thirunavaya Areekkaramanayil M K Shudheer Namboothiri will assume charge at the Sannidhanam as the melsanthi. Aluva Puliyanam Parakkadavu Madavamanayil M S Parameshwaran Namboothiri will be at the helm at the adjoining Malikappuram temple.

Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu will perform the rites.

Namajapa procession today

Kochi: To honour the Supreme Court verdict in the Sabarimala case, the Sabarimala Karma Samithi has decided to hold peaceful processions across the streets of Kerala on Saturday evening. Devotees would chant hymns (namajapa) during the procession as was done last year.

S J R Kumar, the state general convener of the Samithi, made an announcement in this regard yesterday.

Women who worked to preserve their faith, devotees, social and cultural leaders will take part in the procession. The participants will pray for a peaceful pilgrimage season and also to instil good sense in those who are trying to meddle with the faith and tradition of the temple, he said.

Surendran targets CM

BJP leader K Surendran chided Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for saying that the state government will need more clarity on the latest SC ruling on Sabarimala.

"The only person who has no clarity regarding the decision of the Supreme Court is the chief minister. The chief minister is seeking clarity when the Devaswom and law ministers have welcomed the decision. The BJP's response will depend on the stand taken by the state government during the pilgrimage season. If the government is treading the right path, we won't adopt a collision course. The verdict delivered on September 28, 2018 is now irrelevant. The claim that there is no stay (on the earlier SC verdict) is a challenge to the rule of law. The Devaswom board and state government should urgently move the Supreme Court to continue status quo at Sabarimala. Until the final verdict is given, status quo should continue," said Surendran.

No curfew

Curfew has not been imposed at Sannidhanam, Pamba and Nilakkal areas. During the previous pilgrimage season, curfew was imposed during the entire Mandalam period.

Vehicle entry

Private vehicles will be allowed only till Nilakkal. From 11 am onwards, on Saturday, pilgrims will be taken from Nilakkal to Pamba in KSRTC buses.

The Kerala High Court has meanwhile sought the stand of the state government in a plea seeking entry of pilgrims' small vehicles till Pamba during the pilgrimage season.

The Devaswom Bench of the High Court issued the notice while considering a petition filed by retired Devaswom Board administrative officer P Prasanna Kumar, an Alappuzha native.

The Devaswom Board said that it has no objection if the police have no complaints.

The petition will be heard on Monday.

Shelter evacuation

Kochi: The government move to evacuate the engineers pilgrim shelter on Devaswom land at Sabarimala Sannidhanam has been upheld by the High Court. The key to the facility has to be handed over to the PWD.

The verdict came in a case filed by the Engineers Pilgrim Shelter Committee against the government move to take over the shelter in 2015.