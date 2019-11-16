Hundreds likely cleared Kerala varsity exams with extra moderation marks

Thiruvananthapuram: Close on the heels of a row over awarding grace marks by authorities of the Kottayam-based Mahatma Gandhi University, another similar issue has been reported from another varsity in the state. It is now alleged that hundreds of students who had failed in their exams were en masse cleared by manipulating the computer system of the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala University.

The user ID and password of a woman deputy registrar, who had been shifted from the exams department, were allegedly used to gain unauthorised access to the computer network to carry out the scam. Thus additional moderation marks were given to these students in 16 examinations that were held between June 2016 and January 2019.

The university is planning to suspend the woman official and hush up the incident, sources in the know say.

According to them, some employees of the exams department are allegedly behind the scam. Results of BA, B Com, BSc, and revaluation in LLB and B Tech exams were manipulated.

The pass board had recommended 76 moderation marks in 16 exams. After the moderation marks were added, the results were announced. Later, the moderation marks were increased to 132 and the results of all the exams were revised. Those who failed in the first semester in 2016 thus passed the exams after this ruse.

A few students, oblivious of the ‘university largesse’, had applied for supplementary exams but their applications were rejected citing their pass marks.

Last month it was reported that the authorities of the Mahatma Gandhi University violated norms to grant grace marks to a B Tech student as well as a few BSc Nursing students. It was then alleged that the office of Kerala's Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel had intervened in the former case.