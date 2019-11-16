Bevco's 41 laggard outlets badly need a shot in the arm

Kannur: Kerala may hold the record for the highest per capita consumption of liquor in the country and the Beverages Corporation may be a money-spinner for the state government. However, not all sales outlets report spirited sales though the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) had registered sales worth a record high of Rs 14,508 crore in the last financial year.

The public sector enterprise that clocks the highest revenue in the state has revealed that 41 of its outlets are not in the black.

Bevco puts outlets that have a daily sales revenue of less than Rs 8 lakh on a 'loss-making' list. According to an RTI reply, there are 41 such outlets in the state.

Apparently, bad location has been cited as the main reason for the poor sales. Hence, the Corporation has decided to scout for a better spot to relocate these outlets.

The sales went into a tailspin following the relocation of 179 outlets into interior areas following the Supreme Court's ban on sale of alcohol near state and national highways.

Though the court eased the restrictions later, only 61 outlets could be shifted back to their original locations.

Another dampener for Bevco has been the sales of foreign-made foreign liquor. Though a year and a half has passed after the launch of such liquor in its outlets, sales figures suggest that Bevco is yet make any profit on that count. Through 175 outlets, it could sell foreign-made foreign liquor worth only Rs 58.72 crore!